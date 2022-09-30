Expanded Polystyrene (EPS) Insulated Panels Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Expanded Polystyrene (EPS) Insulated Panels in global, including the following market information:

Global Expanded Polystyrene (EPS) Insulated Panels Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Expanded Polystyrene (EPS) Insulated Panels Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Sqm)

Global top five Expanded Polystyrene (EPS) Insulated Panels companies in 2021 (%)

The global Expanded Polystyrene (EPS) Insulated Panels market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

EPS Wall Panels Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Expanded Polystyrene (EPS) Insulated Panels include Nucor Building Systems, Marcegaglia, Armacell, BRUCHA, Sulzer, Multicolor, Lattonedil, Silex and Hoesch, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Expanded Polystyrene (EPS) Insulated Panels manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Expanded Polystyrene (EPS) Insulated Panels Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Sqm)

Global Expanded Polystyrene (EPS) Insulated Panels Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

EPS Wall Panels

EPS Roof Panels

Global Expanded Polystyrene (EPS) Insulated Panels Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Sqm)

Global Expanded Polystyrene (EPS) Insulated Panels Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Residential Building

Commercial Building

Global Expanded Polystyrene (EPS) Insulated Panels Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Sqm)

Global Expanded Polystyrene (EPS) Insulated Panels Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Expanded Polystyrene (EPS) Insulated Panels revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Expanded Polystyrene (EPS) Insulated Panels revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Expanded Polystyrene (EPS) Insulated Panels sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Sqm)

Key companies Expanded Polystyrene (EPS) Insulated Panels sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Nucor Building Systems

Marcegaglia

Armacell

BRUCHA

Sulzer

Multicolor

Lattonedil

Silex

Hoesch

Kingspan

Isomec

Dana Group

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.statsmarketresearch.com/global-exped-polystyrene-insulated-panels-forecast-2022-2028-100-7348667

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Expanded Polystyrene (EPS) Insulated Panels Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Expanded Polystyrene (EPS) Insulated Panels Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Expanded Polystyrene (EPS) Insulated Panels Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Expanded Polystyrene (EPS) Insulated Panels Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Expanded Polystyrene (EPS) Insulated Panels Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Expanded Polystyrene (EPS) Insulated Panels Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Expanded Polystyrene (EPS) Insulated Panels Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Expanded Polystyrene (EPS) Insulated Panels Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Expanded Polystyrene (EPS) Insulated Panels Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Expanded Polystyrene (EPS) Insulated Panels Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Expanded Polystyrene (EPS) Insulated Panels Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Expanded Polystyrene (EPS) Insulated Panels Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Expanded Polystyrene (EPS) Insulated Panels Product Ty

