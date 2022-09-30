Measles and Rubella (MR) Vaccine Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Measles and Rubella (MR) Vaccine in global, including the following market information:
Global Measles and Rubella (MR) Vaccine Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Measles and Rubella (MR) Vaccine Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Units)
Global top five Measles and Rubella (MR) Vaccine companies in 2021 (%)
The global Measles and Rubella (MR) Vaccine market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
MR Vaccine Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Measles and Rubella (MR) Vaccine include PT Bio Farma, Bio-Manguinhos, BE Vaccines and Crucell Switzerland AG, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Measles and Rubella (MR) Vaccine manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Measles and Rubella (MR) Vaccine Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)
Global Measles and Rubella (MR) Vaccine Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
MR Vaccine
MRBEV Vaccine
Global Measles and Rubella (MR) Vaccine Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)
Global Measles and Rubella (MR) Vaccine Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Private Distribution Channel
Public Distribution Channel
Global Measles and Rubella (MR) Vaccine Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)
Global Measles and Rubella (MR) Vaccine Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Measles and Rubella (MR) Vaccine revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Measles and Rubella (MR) Vaccine revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Measles and Rubella (MR) Vaccine sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Units)
Key companies Measles and Rubella (MR) Vaccine sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
PT Bio Farma
Bio-Manguinhos
BE Vaccines
Crucell Switzerland AG
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Measles and Rubella (MR) Vaccine Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Measles and Rubella (MR) Vaccine Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Measles and Rubella (MR) Vaccine Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Measles and Rubella (MR) Vaccine Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Measles and Rubella (MR) Vaccine Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Measles and Rubella (MR) Vaccine Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Measles and Rubella (MR) Vaccine Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Measles and Rubella (MR) Vaccine Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Measles and Rubella (MR) Vaccine Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Measles and Rubella (MR) Vaccine Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Measles and Rubella (MR) Vaccine Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Measles and Rubella (MR) Vaccine Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Measles and Rubella (MR) Vaccine Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Measles and Rubella (MR) Vaccine Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Measles an
