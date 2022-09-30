Thoracic Drainage Catheters Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Thoracic Drainage Catheters in global, including the following market information:

Global Thoracic Drainage Catheters Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Thoracic Drainage Catheters Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Thoracic Drainage Catheters companies in 2021 (%)

The global Thoracic Drainage Catheters market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Silicone Thoracic Catheters Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Thoracic Drainage Catheters include Smiths Medical, Medtronic, Teleflex, Cardinal Health, Redax, Medela, Sorin Group, Cook Medical and Argon, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Thoracic Drainage Catheters manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Thoracic Drainage Catheters Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Thoracic Drainage Catheters Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Silicone Thoracic Catheters

PVC Thoracic Catheter

Global Thoracic Drainage Catheters Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Thoracic Drainage Catheters Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Hospitals

Clinics

Others

Global Thoracic Drainage Catheters Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Thoracic Drainage Catheters Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Thoracic Drainage Catheters revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Thoracic Drainage Catheters revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Thoracic Drainage Catheters sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Thoracic Drainage Catheters sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Smiths Medical

Medtronic

Teleflex

Cardinal Health

Redax

Medela

Sorin Group

Cook Medical

Argon

Diversatek Healthcare

Steve Medical

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Thoracic Drainage Catheters Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Thoracic Drainage Catheters Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Thoracic Drainage Catheters Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Thoracic Drainage Catheters Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Thoracic Drainage Catheters Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Thoracic Drainage Catheters Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Thoracic Drainage Catheters Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Thoracic Drainage Catheters Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Thoracic Drainage Catheters Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Thoracic Drainage Catheters Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Thoracic Drainage Catheters Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Thoracic Drainage Catheters Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Thoracic Drainage Catheters Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Thoracic Drainage Catheters Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Thoracic Drainage Catheters Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and T

