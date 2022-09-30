Passive Safety Needles Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Passive Safety Needles in global, including the following market information:
Global Passive Safety Needles Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Passive Safety Needles Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Units)
Global top five Passive Safety Needles companies in 2021 (%)
The global Passive Safety Needles market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Automatic Injection Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Passive Safety Needles include BD, Cardinal Health, Terumo, B. Braun, Smiths Medical, Novo Nordisk, Nipro, Yangzhou Medline and DeRoyal and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Passive Safety Needles manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Passive Safety Needles Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)
Global Passive Safety Needles Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Automatic Injection
Manual Injection
Global Passive Safety Needles Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)
Global Passive Safety Needles Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Hospitals
Clinics
Others
Global Passive Safety Needles Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)
Global Passive Safety Needles Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Passive Safety Needles revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Passive Safety Needles revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Passive Safety Needles sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Units)
Key companies Passive Safety Needles sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
BD
Cardinal Health
Terumo
B. Braun
Smiths Medical
Novo Nordisk
Nipro
Yangzhou Medline
DeRoyal
Retractable Technologies
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Passive Safety Needles Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Passive Safety Needles Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Passive Safety Needles Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Passive Safety Needles Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Passive Safety Needles Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Passive Safety Needles Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Passive Safety Needles Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Passive Safety Needles Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Passive Safety Needles Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Passive Safety Needles Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Passive Safety Needles Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Passive Safety Needles Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Passive Safety Needles Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Passive Safety Needles Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Passive Safety Needles Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Passive Safety Needles Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overvi
