Dulse Extracts Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
A dark red edible seaweed with flattened branching fronds.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Dulse Extracts in global, including the following market information:
Global Dulse Extracts Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Dulse Extracts Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Tons)
Global top five Dulse Extracts companies in 2021 (%)
The global Dulse Extracts market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Powder Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Dulse Extracts include Bernard Jensen Products, Atlantic Holdfast Seaweed, Celtic Sea Spice, Cascadia Seaweed, Cenalga, Eden Foods, Maine Coast Sea Vegetables, Maine Fresh Sea Farm and Mendocino Sea Vegetable Company, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Dulse Extracts manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Dulse Extracts Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)
Global Dulse Extracts Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Powder
Flakes
Liquid
Global Dulse Extracts Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)
Global Dulse Extracts Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Food & Beverages
Nutraceuticals
Animal Feed
Cosmetics & Personal Care
Others
Global Dulse Extracts Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)
Global Dulse Extracts Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Dulse Extracts revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Dulse Extracts revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Dulse Extracts sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Tons)
Key companies Dulse Extracts sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Bernard Jensen Products
Atlantic Holdfast Seaweed
Celtic Sea Spice
Cascadia Seaweed
Cenalga
Eden Foods
Maine Coast Sea Vegetables
Maine Fresh Sea Farm
Mendocino Sea Vegetable Company
Pacific Harvest
VitaminSea Seaweed
Seaweed Kings
Z-Company
The Cornish Seaweed
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Dulse Extracts Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Dulse Extracts Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Dulse Extracts Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Dulse Extracts Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Dulse Extracts Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Dulse Extracts Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Dulse Extracts Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Dulse Extracts Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Dulse Extracts Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Dulse Extracts Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Dulse Extracts Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Dulse Extracts Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Dulse Extracts Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Dulse Extracts Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Dulse Extracts Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Dulse Extracts Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Dulse Extracts Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
4.1.2 Powder
4.1.3 Flakes
