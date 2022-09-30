Digital Dental Cameras Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
The Dental Digital Photography is a Type of Macrophotography in Which Photographs Are Taken Digitally to Capture Images of the Inside and Outside of the Mouth, and then the Images Are Displayed on an Electronic Screen. by Using a Dental Camera, Patients Are Able to See the Condition of Their Own Teeth and Help Dentists View Details of Dental Disease for Better Treatment.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Digital Dental Cameras in global, including the following market information:
Global Digital Dental Cameras Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Digital Dental Cameras Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Digital Dental Cameras companies in 2021 (%)
The global Digital Dental Cameras market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Intraoral Camera Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Digital Dental Cameras include AMD Global Telemedicine, Air Techniques, 3Shape, Lensiora, MouthWatch, Dentsply Sirona, Carestream Dental, PhotoMed and Foshan Antar Technology and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Digital Dental Cameras manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Digital Dental Cameras Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Digital Dental Cameras Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Intraoral Camera
Extraoral Camera
Global Digital Dental Cameras Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Digital Dental Cameras Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Hospital
Specialized Hospital
Clinic
Global Digital Dental Cameras Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Digital Dental Cameras Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Digital Dental Cameras revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Digital Dental Cameras revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Digital Dental Cameras sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Digital Dental Cameras sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
AMD Global Telemedicine
Air Techniques
3Shape
Lensiora
MouthWatch
Dentsply Sirona
Carestream Dental
PhotoMed
Foshan Antar Technology
Best Dent Equipment
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Digital Dental Cameras Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Digital Dental Cameras Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Digital Dental Cameras Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Digital Dental Cameras Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Digital Dental Cameras Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Digital Dental Cameras Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Digital Dental Cameras Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Digital Dental Cameras Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Digital Dental Cameras Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Digital Dental Cameras Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Digital Dental Cameras Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Digital Dental Cameras Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Digital Dental Cameras Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Digital Dental Cameras Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Digital Dental Cameras Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Digital Dental Cameras Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overvi
