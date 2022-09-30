Gel Extraction Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

In molecular biology, gel extraction or gel isolation is a technique used to isolate a desired fragment of intact DNA from an agarose gel following agarose gel electrophoresis. After extraction, fragments of interest can be mixed, precipitated, and enzymatically ligated together in several simple steps. This process, usually performed on plasmids, is the basis for rudimentary genetic engineering.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Gel Extraction in global, including the following market information:

Global Gel Extraction Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Gel Extraction Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Gel Extraction companies in 2021 (%)

The global Gel Extraction market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Gel Extraction Kit Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Gel Extraction include QIAGEN, New England Biolabs, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Biotium, Promega Corporation, TransGen, Omega Bio-tek, Takara Bio and Norgen Biotek, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Gel Extraction manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Gel Extraction Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Gel Extraction Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Gel Extraction Kit

Gel Extractor

Others

Global Gel Extraction Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Gel Extraction Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

Academic & Research Institutes

Others

Global Gel Extraction Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Gel Extraction Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Gel Extraction revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Gel Extraction revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Gel Extraction sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Gel Extraction sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

QIAGEN

New England Biolabs

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Biotium

Promega Corporation

TransGen

Omega Bio-tek

Takara Bio

Norgen Biotek

Lumiprobe

Canvax

Zymo Research

ScienCell Research Laboratories

Corning

Bio-Helix

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Gel Extraction Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Gel Extraction Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Gel Extraction Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Gel Extraction Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Gel Extraction Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Gel Extraction Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Gel Extraction Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Gel Extraction Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Gel Extraction Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Gel Extraction Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Gel Extraction Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Gel Extraction Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Gel Extraction Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Gel Extraction Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Gel Extraction Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Gel Extraction Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Gel Extraction Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

4.1.2 Gel Extraction Kit

4.

