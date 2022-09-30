Alcohol-Infused Ice Creams Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Alcohol-Infused ice cream is ice cream that contains alcohol.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Alcohol-Infused Ice Creams in global, including the following market information:
Global Alcohol-Infused Ice Creams Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Alcohol-Infused Ice Creams Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Alcohol-Infused Ice Creams companies in 2021 (%)
The global Alcohol-Infused Ice Creams market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Wine Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Alcohol-Infused Ice Creams include Haagen-Dazs Nederland, Tipsy Scoop, Mercer's Dairy, Baileys, Ben & Jerry, Viennetta, Aubi & Ramsa, Snobar and Jeni Britton Bauer, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Alcohol-Infused Ice Creams manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Alcohol-Infused Ice Creams Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Alcohol-Infused Ice Creams Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Wine
Vodka
Rum
Others
Global Alcohol-Infused Ice Creams Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Alcohol-Infused Ice Creams Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Online Sales
Offline Sales
Global Alcohol-Infused Ice Creams Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Alcohol-Infused Ice Creams Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Alcohol-Infused Ice Creams revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Alcohol-Infused Ice Creams revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Alcohol-Infused Ice Creams sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Alcohol-Infused Ice Creams sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Haagen-Dazs Nederland
Tipsy Scoop
Mercer's Dairy
Baileys
Ben & Jerry
Viennetta
Aubi & Ramsa
Snobar
Jeni Britton Bauer
Proof
Speakeasy
Van Leeuwen
Arctic Buzz
BuzzBar
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Alcohol-Infused Ice Creams Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Alcohol-Infused Ice Creams Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Alcohol-Infused Ice Creams Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Alcohol-Infused Ice Creams Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Alcohol-Infused Ice Creams Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Alcohol-Infused Ice Creams Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Alcohol-Infused Ice Creams Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Alcohol-Infused Ice Creams Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Alcohol-Infused Ice Creams Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Alcohol-Infused Ice Creams Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Alcohol-Infused Ice Creams Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Alcohol-Infused Ice Creams Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Alcohol-Infused Ice Creams Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Alcohol-Infused Ice Creams Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Alcohol-Infused Ice Creams Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Alcohol-I
