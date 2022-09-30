Drinking-use Matcha Tea Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Drinking-use Matcha Tea in global, including the following market information:
Global Drinking-use Matcha Tea Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Drinking-use Matcha Tea Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Kiloton)
Global top five Drinking-use Matcha Tea companies in 2021 (%)
The global Drinking-use Matcha Tea market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Liquid Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Drinking-use Matcha Tea include Aiya, Marushichi Seicha, ShaoXing Royal Tea, Marukyu Koyamaen, ujimatcha, Yanoen, AOI Seicha and DoMatcha, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Drinking-use Matcha Tea manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Drinking-use Matcha Tea Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Drinking-use Matcha Tea Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Liquid
Powder
Global Drinking-use Matcha Tea Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Drinking-use Matcha Tea Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Drinking Tea
Pastry
Ice Cream
Beverage
Global Drinking-use Matcha Tea Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Drinking-use Matcha Tea Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Drinking-use Matcha Tea revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Drinking-use Matcha Tea revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Drinking-use Matcha Tea sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)
Key companies Drinking-use Matcha Tea sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Aiya
Marushichi Seicha
ShaoXing Royal Tea
Marukyu Koyamaen
ujimatcha
Yanoen
AOI Seicha
DoMatcha
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Drinking-use Matcha Tea Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Drinking-use Matcha Tea Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Drinking-use Matcha Tea Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Drinking-use Matcha Tea Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Drinking-use Matcha Tea Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Drinking-use Matcha Tea Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Drinking-use Matcha Tea Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Drinking-use Matcha Tea Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Drinking-use Matcha Tea Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Drinking-use Matcha Tea Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Drinking-use Matcha Tea Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Drinking-use Matcha Tea Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Drinking-use Matcha Tea Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Drinking-use Matcha Tea Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Drinking-use Matcha Tea Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Drinking-use Matcha Tea Companies
4 Sights by Product
