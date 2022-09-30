Wet Grain-free Pet Food Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Wet Grain-free Pet Food in global, including the following market information:

Global Wet Grain-free Pet Food Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Wet Grain-free Pet Food Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Wet Grain-free Pet Food companies in 2021 (%)

The global Wet Grain-free Pet Food market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Organic Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Wet Grain-free Pet Food include Health Extension, Wellness Core, Test of the Wild, Nulo Freestyle, Victor, Canidae Pure, Merrick, Farmina N&D and Weruva, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Wet Grain-free Pet Food manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Wet Grain-free Pet Food Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Wet Grain-free Pet Food Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Organic

Conventional

Global Wet Grain-free Pet Food Market, by Distribution Channel, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Wet Grain-free Pet Food Market Segment Percentages, by Distribution Channel, 2021 (%)

Convenience Stores

Hypermarkets & Supermarkets

Specialty Stores

E-commerce Platforms

Others

Global Wet Grain-free Pet Food Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Wet Grain-free Pet Food Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Wet Grain-free Pet Food revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Wet Grain-free Pet Food revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Wet Grain-free Pet Food sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Wet Grain-free Pet Food sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Health Extension

Wellness Core

Test of the Wild

Nulo Freestyle

Victor

Canidae Pure

Merrick

Farmina N&D

Weruva

Holistic Secret

Orijen

Tim?s

Wysong

Instinct Raw Brand

The Honest Kitchen

Tender & True

Whole Earth Farms,Raws

Pure Balance,Purina

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Wet Grain-free Pet Food Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Distribution Channel

1.3 Global Wet Grain-free Pet Food Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Wet Grain-free Pet Food Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Wet Grain-free Pet Food Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Wet Grain-free Pet Food Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Wet Grain-free Pet Food Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Wet Grain-free Pet Food Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Wet Grain-free Pet Food Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Wet Grain-free Pet Food Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Wet Grain-free Pet Food Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Wet Grain-free Pet Food Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Wet Grain-free Pet Food Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Wet Grain-free Pet Food Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Wet Grain-free Pet Food Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Wet Grain-free Pet Food Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Wet Grain-free Pet Food Companies

4 Sights b

