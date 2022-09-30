Jaundice Therapy Instrument Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Jaundice Therapy Instrument in global, including the following market information:
Global Jaundice Therapy Instrument Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Jaundice Therapy Instrument Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Jaundice Therapy Instrument companies in 2021 (%)
The global Jaundice Therapy Instrument market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Conventional Phototherapy Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Jaundice Therapy Instrument include Draeger, NEST360, General Electric ( Datex-Ohmeda ), NeoMedLight, DergiPark, Braemed Ltd., Ibis Medical, Phoenix Medical Systems and Fazzini, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Jaundice Therapy Instrument manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Jaundice Therapy Instrument Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Jaundice Therapy Instrument Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Conventional Phototherapy
Fiberoptic Phototherapy
Global Jaundice Therapy Instrument Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Jaundice Therapy Instrument Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Hospital
Homeuse
Others
Global Jaundice Therapy Instrument Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Jaundice Therapy Instrument Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Jaundice Therapy Instrument revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Jaundice Therapy Instrument revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Jaundice Therapy Instrument sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Jaundice Therapy Instrument sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Draeger
NEST360
General Electric ( Datex-Ohmeda )
NeoMedLight
DergiPark
Braemed Ltd.
Ibis Medical
Phoenix Medical Systems
Fazzini
Bilimetrix srl
Asya Medika, Inc.
Comen
Ningbo David Medical Device Co Ltd
LOK Corporation
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Jaundice Therapy Instrument Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Jaundice Therapy Instrument Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Jaundice Therapy Instrument Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Jaundice Therapy Instrument Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Jaundice Therapy Instrument Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Jaundice Therapy Instrument Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Jaundice Therapy Instrument Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Jaundice Therapy Instrument Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Jaundice Therapy Instrument Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Jaundice Therapy Instrument Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Jaundice Therapy Instrument Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Jaundice Therapy Instrument Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Jaundice Therapy Instrument Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Jaundice Therapy Instrument Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Jaundice Therapy Instrument Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and T
