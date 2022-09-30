Solid Deicer Market SWOT Analysis including key players Perstorp,Proviron

The Solid Deicer market report provides a detailed analysis of global market size, regional and country-level market size, segmentation market growth, market share, competitive Landscape, sales analysis, impact of domestic and global market players, value chain optimization, trade regulations, recent developments, opportunities analysis, strategic market growth analysis, product launches, area marketplace expanding, and technological innovations.

According to our (Global Info Research) latest study, the global Solid Deicer market size was valued at USD million in 2021 and is forecast to a readjusted size of USD million by 2028 with a CAGR of % during review period. The influence of COVID-19 and the Russia-Ukraine War were considered while estimating market sizes.

Market segment By Region

United States

China

Europe

Japan

South Korea

ASEAN

India

Market segment by Type

Sodium Formate

Calcium Chloride

Others

Market segment by Application

Highway

Airport

Others

Companies Profiled:

Perstorp

Clariant

Proviron

The Warner Graham Company

Seneca Mineral

Airport Technology

Peters Chemical Company

Pelican Chemicals, Inc.

Kilfrost

Esseco UK

Highlights and key features of the study

Global Solid Deicer total production and demand, 2017-2028, (Tons)

Global Solid Deicer total production value, 2017-2028, (USD Million)

Global Solid Deicer production by region & country, production, value, CAGR, 2017-2028, (USD Million) & (Tons)

Global Solid Deicer consumption by region & country, CAGR, 2017-2028 & (Tons)

U.S. VS China: Solid Deicer domestic production, consumption, key domestic manufacturers and share

Global Solid Deicer production by manufacturer, production, price, value and market share 2017-2022, (USD Million) & (Tons)

Global Solid Deicer production by Type, production, value, CAGR, 2017-2028, (USD Million) & (Tons)

Global Solid Deicer production by Application production, value, CAGR, 2017-2028, (USD Million) & (Tons)

This reports profiles key players in the global Solid Deicer market based on the following parameters – headquarters, production locations, products portfolio, Solid Deicer revenue, sales, average price and gross margin, recent developments.

This report also provides key insights about market drivers, restraints, opportunities, new product launches or approvals, COVID-19 and Russia-Ukraine War Influence.

Market segmentation

Solid Deicer market is split by Type and by Application. For the period 2017-2028, the growth among segments provide accurate calculations and forecasts for consumption value by Type and by Application. This analysis can help you expand your business by targeting qualified niche markets.

