Food Grade Coating Market Insights, Forecast to 2028
Food Grade Coating market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Food Grade Coating market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
Epoxy Coating
Vinyl Ester Coating
Others
Segment by Application
Interior Storage Silos
Wine Tanks
Grain Elevators
Hopper Cars
Others
By Company
AkzoNobel
Sherwin-Williams
PPG
Henkel
Jotun
Tnemec
Praxair Surface Technologies
Carboline
Endura Coatings
Fakolith Group
Production by Region
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Consumption by Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Philippines
Vietnam
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
U.A.E
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Food Grade Coating Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Food Grade Coating Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Epoxy Coating
1.2.3 Vinyl Ester Coating
1.2.4 Others
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Food Grade Coating Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Interior Storage Silos
1.3.3 Wine Tanks
1.3.4 Grain Elevators
1.3.5 Hopper Cars
1.3.6 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Food Grade Coating Production
2.1 Global Food Grade Coating Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Food Grade Coating Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Food Grade Coating Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Food Grade Coating Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Food Grade Coating Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global Food Grade Coating Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Food Grade Coating Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Food Grade Coating Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global Food Grade Coating Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
3.4 Global Food Grade Coating Sales by Region
3.4.1 Global Food Grade Coating Sales by Region (2017-2022)
3.4.2 Global
