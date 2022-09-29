Uncategorized

Global Glass Mat Thermoplastics (GMT) Sheet Market Insights, Forecast to 2028

Glass Mat Thermoplastics (GMT) Sheet market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Glass Mat Thermoplastics (GMT) Sheet market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

Polypropylene (PP) GMT

Polyamide (PA) GMT

Segment by Application

Automotive

Construction

Others

By Company

Hanwha

Quantrant Plastic Composites

Crerax

Mitsubishi Chemical Advanced Materials

Zhejiang Lianyang New Material Co. , Ltd

Polyrocks Chemical Co

Ningbo Huaye Material Technology

Production by Region

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Consumption by Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Philippines

Vietnam

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

U.A.E

Table of content

1 Study Coverage
1.1 Glass Mat Thermoplastics (GMT) Sheet Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Glass Mat Thermoplastics (GMT) Sheet Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Polypropylene (PP) GMT
1.2.3 Polyamide (PA) GMT
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Glass Mat Thermoplastics (GMT) Sheet Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Automotive
1.3.3 Construction
1.3.4 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Glass Mat Thermoplastics (GMT) Sheet Production
2.1 Global Glass Mat Thermoplastics (GMT) Sheet Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Glass Mat Thermoplastics (GMT) Sheet Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Glass Mat Thermoplastics (GMT) Sheet Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Glass Mat Thermoplastics (GMT) Sheet Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Glass Mat Thermoplastics (GMT) Sheet Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global Glass Mat Thermoplastics (GMT) Sheet Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Glass Mat Thermoplastics (GMT) Sheet Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Glass Mat Thermoplastics (GMT) Sheet Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global Glass Mat Thermoplastics (GMT) Sheet Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 202

 

