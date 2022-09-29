Global Glass Mat Thermoplastics (GMT) Sheet Market Insights, Forecast to 2028
Glass Mat Thermoplastics (GMT) Sheet market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Glass Mat Thermoplastics (GMT) Sheet market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
Polypropylene (PP) GMT
Polyamide (PA) GMT
Segment by Application
Automotive
Construction
Others
By Company
Hanwha
Quantrant Plastic Composites
Crerax
Mitsubishi Chemical Advanced Materials
Zhejiang Lianyang New Material Co. , Ltd
Polyrocks Chemical Co
Ningbo Huaye Material Technology
Production by Region
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Consumption by Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Philippines
Vietnam
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
U.A.E
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Glass Mat Thermoplastics (GMT) Sheet Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Glass Mat Thermoplastics (GMT) Sheet Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Polypropylene (PP) GMT
1.2.3 Polyamide (PA) GMT
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Glass Mat Thermoplastics (GMT) Sheet Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Automotive
1.3.3 Construction
1.3.4 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Glass Mat Thermoplastics (GMT) Sheet Production
2.1 Global Glass Mat Thermoplastics (GMT) Sheet Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Glass Mat Thermoplastics (GMT) Sheet Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Glass Mat Thermoplastics (GMT) Sheet Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Glass Mat Thermoplastics (GMT) Sheet Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Glass Mat Thermoplastics (GMT) Sheet Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global Glass Mat Thermoplastics (GMT) Sheet Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Glass Mat Thermoplastics (GMT) Sheet Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Glass Mat Thermoplastics (GMT) Sheet Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global Glass Mat Thermoplastics (GMT) Sheet Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 202
