Global High Purity Gallium (In 6N and 7N) Market Insights, Forecast to 2028

High Purity Gallium (In 6N and 7N) market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global High Purity Gallium (In 6N and 7N) market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

6N

7N

Segment by Application

LED

Infrared Detection

Microwave Device

ICs

By Company

Chalco

AXT, Inc

CMK Ltd.

Recylex Group

DOWA Electronics Materials

Zhuzhou Smelter Group

Zhuzhou Keneng New Material

JM Gallium

Emei Semiconductor Materials Research Institute

Jiangsu Qin Xi New Material

Production by Region

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Consumption by Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Philippines

Vietnam

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

U.A.E

Table of content

1 Study Coverage
1.1 High Purity Gallium (In 6N and 7N) Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global High Purity Gallium (In 6N and 7N) Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 6N
1.2.3 7N
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global High Purity Gallium (In 6N and 7N) Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 LED
1.3.3 Infrared Detection
1.3.4 Microwave Device
1.3.5 ICs
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global High Purity Gallium (In 6N and 7N) Production
2.1 Global High Purity Gallium (In 6N and 7N) Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global High Purity Gallium (In 6N and 7N) Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global High Purity Gallium (In 6N and 7N) Production by Region
2.3.1 Global High Purity Gallium (In 6N and 7N) Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global High Purity Gallium (In 6N and 7N) Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global High Purity Gallium (In 6N and 7N) Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global High Purity Gallium (In 6N and 7N) Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global High Purity Gallium (In 6N and 7N) Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global High Purity Gallium (In 6N and 7N) Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
3.4 Global High Pur

 

