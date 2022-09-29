Global Natural Gemstone and Jewellery Market Research Report 2022

The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by manufacturers, by Type and by Application. Each type provides information about the production during the forecast period of 2017 to 2028. by Application segment also provides consumption during the forecast period of 2017 to 2028. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth.

Segment by Type

Diamond

Jade

Jasper

Ruby

Turquoise

Sapphire

Others

Segment by Application

Rough Stone

Processing Industry

By Company

Harry Winston

Chopard

Pandora Jewellers

Chow Tai Fook Jewellery

Tiffany & Co.

Rajesh Exports

Richemont

Signet Jewelers

Chanel

LVMH

Dior

TJX Companies

Swatch Group

Titan

Yuyuan

Kering

Stuller

Evershiny Jewelry Creation Company Limited

Custom Fashion Jewels

MKM Jewelry

Moscow Jewelry Factory

KGK

Tsarina Jewels

Chow Sang Sang

Production by Region

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Consumption by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

China Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Table of content

1 Natural Gemstone and Jewellery Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Natural Gemstone and Jewellery

1.2 Natural Gemstone and Jewellery Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Natural Gemstone and Jewellery Market Size Growth Rate Analysis by Type 2022 VS 2028

1.2.2 Diamond

1.2.3 Jade

1.2.4 Jasper

1.2.5 Ruby

1.2.6 Turquoise

1.2.7 Sapphire

1.2.8 Others

1.3 Natural Gemstone and Jewellery Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Natural Gemstone and Jewellery Consumption Comparison by Application: 2022 VS 2028

1.3.2 Rough Stone

1.3.3 Processing Industry

1.4 Global Market Growth Prospects

1.4.1 Global Natural Gemstone and Jewellery Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)

1.4.2 Global Natural Gemstone and Jewellery Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)

1.4.3 Global Natural Gemstone and Jewellery Production Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)

1.5 Global Market Size by Region

1.5.1 Global Natural Gemstone and Jewellery Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.5.2 North America Natural Gemstone and Jewellery Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)

1.5.3 Europe Natural Gemstone and Jewellery Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)

1.5.4 China Natural Gemstone and Jewellery Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)

1.5.5 Japan Natural Gemstone and Jewellery Es

