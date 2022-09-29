Global PCB Packaging Materials Market Research Report 2022
The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by manufacturers, by Type and by Application. Each type provides information about the production during the forecast period of 2017 to 2028. by Application segment also provides consumption during the forecast period of 2017 to 2028. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth.
Segment by Type
Metal Packages
Plastic Packages
Ceramic Packages
Segment by Application
Single Layer Circuit Board
Multilayer Circuit Board
Other
By Company
DuPont
Evonik
EPM
Mitsubishi Chemical
Sumitomo Chemical
Mitsui High-tec
Tanaka
Shinko Electric Industries
Panasonic
Hitachi Chemical
Kyocera Chemical
Gore
BASF
Henkel
AMETEK Electronic
Toray
Maruwa
Leatec Fine Ceramics
NCI
Chaozhou Three-Circle
Nippon Micrometal
Toppan
Dai Nippon Printing
Possehl
Ningbo Kangqiang
Production by Region
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Consumption by Region
North America
United States
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
China Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Colombia
Table of content
1 PCB Packaging Materials Market Overview
1.1 Product Overview and Scope of PCB Packaging Materials
1.2 PCB Packaging Materials Segment by Type
1.2.1 Global PCB Packaging Materials Market Size Growth Rate Analysis by Type 2022 VS 2028
1.2.2 Metal Packages
1.2.3 Plastic Packages
1.2.4 Ceramic Packages
1.3 PCB Packaging Materials Segment by Application
1.3.1 Global PCB Packaging Materials Consumption Comparison by Application: 2022 VS 2028
1.3.2 Single Layer Circuit Board
1.3.3 Multilayer Circuit Board
1.3.4 Other
1.4 Global Market Growth Prospects
1.4.1 Global PCB Packaging Materials Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)
1.4.2 Global PCB Packaging Materials Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)
1.4.3 Global PCB Packaging Materials Production Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)
1.5 Global Market Size by Region
1.5.1 Global PCB Packaging Materials Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.5.2 North America PCB Packaging Materials Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)
1.5.3 Europe PCB Packaging Materials Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)
1.5.4 China PCB Packaging Materials Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)
1.5.5 Japan PCB Packaging Materials Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)
2 Market Competition by Manufacturers
