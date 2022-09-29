Global Welded Steel Pipes and Tubes Market Insights, Forecast to 2028

Welded Steel Pipes and Tubes market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Welded Steel Pipes and Tubes market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

Round Type

Square Type

Rectangle Type

Segment by Application

Construction Industry

Industrial Machinery

Oil & Gas Industry

Power Industry

Chemical Industry

Others

By Company

Youfa Steel Pipe Group

Tenaris

Zekelman Industries

VALLOUREC

China Baowu Steel Group

Nippon Steel

ChelPipe Group

APL Apollo

Arcelormittal

Hyundai Steel

JFE Steel Corporation

SeAH Holdings Corp

TMK Group

Nucor Corporation

United States Steel Corporation

Kingland & Pipeline Technol-ogies

Jiangsu Changbao Steel Tube

Hengyang Valin Steel Tube

Severstal

TPCO

Jindal Saw

Evraz

Marcegaglia

Tata Steel

Essar Steel and Ispat Industries

Production by Region

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Consumption by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

China Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Table of content

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Welded Steel Pipes and Tubes Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Welded Steel Pipes and Tubes Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.2.2 Round Type

1.2.3 Square Type

1.2.4 Rectangle Type

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Welded Steel Pipes and Tubes Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.3.2 Construction Industry

1.3.3 Industrial Machinery

1.3.4 Oil & Gas Industry

1.3.5 Power Industry

1.3.6 Chemical Industry

1.3.7 Others

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Welded Steel Pipes and Tubes Production

2.1 Global Welded Steel Pipes and Tubes Production Capacity (2017-2028)

2.2 Global Welded Steel Pipes and Tubes Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

2.3 Global Welded Steel Pipes and Tubes Production by Region

2.3.1 Global Welded Steel Pipes and Tubes Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)

2.3.2 Global Welded Steel Pipes and Tubes Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)

2.4 North America

2.5 Europe

2.6 China

2.7 Japan

3 Global Welded Steel Pipes and Tubes Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts

3.1 Global Welded Steel Pipes and Tubes Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028

3.2 Global Welded Steel Pipes and Tubes Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028

3.3 Global Welded Steel Pipes and Tubes Revenue

