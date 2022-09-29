High Purity NF3 Market Insights, Forecast to 2028

High Purity NF3 market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global High Purity NF3 market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

NF3 ?99.9%

NF3 ?99.98%

NF3 ?99.99%

NF3 ?99.995%

Segment by Application

Semiconductor

Flat Panel Display

Solar Industry

Others

By Company

SK Materials

Hyosung

Versum Materials

Kanto Denka Kogyo

Mitsui Chemical

The 718th Research Institute of CSSC (PERIC)

Liming Research Institute of Chemical Industry

Shandong Feiyuan Gas

Production by Region

South Korea

China

Japan

United States

Consumption by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

China Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Table of content

1 Study Coverage

1.1 High Purity NF3 Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global High Purity NF3 Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.2.2 NF3 ?99.9%

1.2.3 NF3 ?99.98%

1.2.4 NF3 ?99.99%

1.2.5 NF3 ?99.995%

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global High Purity NF3 Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.3.2 Semiconductor

1.3.3 Flat Panel Display

1.3.4 Solar Industry

1.3.5 Others

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global High Purity NF3 Production

2.1 Global High Purity NF3 Production Capacity (2017-2028)

2.2 Global High Purity NF3 Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

2.3 Global High Purity NF3 Production by Region

2.3.1 Global High Purity NF3 Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)

2.3.2 Global High Purity NF3 Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)

2.4 South Korea

2.5 China

2.6 Japan

2.7 United States

3 Global High Purity NF3 Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts

3.1 Global High Purity NF3 Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028

3.2 Global High Purity NF3 Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028

3.3 Global High Purity NF3 Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

3.4 Global High Purity NF3 Sales by Region

3.4.1 Global High Purity NF3 Sales by Region (2017-2022)

3.4.2 Global Sales High Purity NF3 by Region (2023-2028)

