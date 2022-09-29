Uncategorized

Building Envelope Adhesive Market Insights, Forecast to 2028

Photo of grandresearchstore grandresearchstore1 hour ago
0 1 minute read

Building Envelope Adhesive market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Building Envelope Adhesive market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

Water-Based

Solvent-Based

Segment by Application

Wall Joints

Roof

Subfloor

Others

By Company

Sika AG

Henkel AG

Arkema

Mapei S.p.A.

3M

ICP Group

H.B. Fuller Company

Soudal Group

Dow Chemical

Tremco Illbruck GmbH

Production by Region

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Consumption by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

China Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Table of content

1 Study Coverage
1.1 Building Envelope Adhesive Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Building Envelope Adhesive Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Water-Based
1.2.3 Solvent-Based
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Building Envelope Adhesive Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Wall Joints
1.3.3 Roof
1.3.4 Subfloor
1.3.5 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Building Envelope Adhesive Production
2.1 Global Building Envelope Adhesive Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Building Envelope Adhesive Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Building Envelope Adhesive Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Building Envelope Adhesive Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Building Envelope Adhesive Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global Building Envelope Adhesive Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Building Envelope Adhesive Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Building Envelope Adhesive Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global Building Envelope Adhesive Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
3.4 Global Building Envelope Adhesive Sales by Region
3.4.1 Global Building Envelope Adhesive Sales by Re

CONTACT US:
North Main Road Koregaon Park, Pune, India – 411001.
International: +1(646)-781-7170
Asia: +91 9169162030
Visit: https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/

Photo of grandresearchstore grandresearchstore1 hour ago
0 1 minute read
Photo of grandresearchstore

grandresearchstore

Related Articles

Global Fermented Food and Drinks Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Share, Price, Trend and Forecast

July 12, 2022

HTE Electrolytic Copper Foil Market Analysis Report & Forecast to 2028 – Competitors, Revenue, Market Trends, Share, Size, Growth and Opportunities

July 11, 2022

Post-Quantum Cryptography Market Analysis Report & Forecast to 2028 – Competitors, Revenue, Market Trends, Share, Size, Growth and Opportunities

July 12, 2022

Medical Morphine Market Competition, Status and Forecast, Industry Size by Players, Regions, Type, Application by 2022-2028

December 13, 2021
Back to top button