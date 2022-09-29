Fireproofing Material Market Insights, Forecast to 2028
Fireproofing Material market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Fireproofing Material market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
Cement-based
Gypsum based
Segment by Application
Commercial
Industrial
Residential
By Company
3M
Akzo Nobel
Isolatek International
Sika
Etex Group
PPG Industries
BASF
Carboline
Jotun Group
Iris Coatings
Knauf Insulation
Hempel
Encon Insulation
Production by Region
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Consumption by Region
North America
United States
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
China Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Fireproofing Material Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Fireproofing Material Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Cement-based
1.2.3 Gypsum based
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Fireproofing Material Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Commercial
1.3.3 Industrial
1.3.4 Residential
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Fireproofing Material Production
2.1 Global Fireproofing Material Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Fireproofing Material Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Fireproofing Material Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Fireproofing Material Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Fireproofing Material Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global Fireproofing Material Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Fireproofing Material Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Fireproofing Material Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global Fireproofing Material Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
3.4 Global Fireproofing Material Sales by Region
3.4.1 Global Fireproofing Material Sales by Region (2017-2022)
3.4.2 Global Sales Fireproofing Material by Region (2023-2028)
CONTACT US:
North Main Road Koregaon Park, Pune, India – 411001.
International: +1(646)-781-7170
Asia: +91 9169162030
Visit: https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/