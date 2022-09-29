Water Glass Casting Market Insights, Forecast to 2028

Water Glass Casting market is segmented by players, region (country), by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Water Glass Casting market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

Carbon Steel

Alloy Steel

Cast Iron

Segment by Application

Aerospace

Defense

Automotive

Oil & Gas

Mechanical Engineering

Others

By Company

Mepro

ELCEE

Henan Metals & Minerals I/E Co.,Ltd

Amos Industries, Inc.

CSMFG

Lestercast

Investacast

Lario Industry Srl

Y&J Industries

By Region

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Rest of Asia

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

Table of content

1 Report Business Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Global Water Glass Casting Market Size Growth Rate by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.2.2 Carbon Steel

1.2.3 Alloy Steel

1.2.4 Cast Iron

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Water Glass Casting Market Size Growth Rate by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.3.2 Aerospace

1.3.3 Defense

1.3.4 Automotive

1.3.5 Oil & Gas

1.3.6 Mechanical Engineering

1.3.7 Others

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Global Water Glass Casting Market Perspective (2017-2028)

2.2 Water Glass Casting Growth Trends by Region

2.2.1 Water Glass Casting Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

2.2.2 Water Glass Casting Historic Market Size by Region (2017-2022)

2.2.3 Water Glass Casting Forecasted Market Size by Region (2023-2028)

2.3 Water Glass Casting Market Dynamics

2.3.1 Water Glass Casting Industry Trends

2.3.2 Water Glass Casting Market Drivers

2.3.3 Water Glass Casting Market Challenges

2.3.4 Water Glass Casting Market Restraints

3 Competition Landscape by Key Players

3.1 Global Top Water Glass Casting Players by Revenue

3.1.1 Global Top Water Glass Casting Players by Revenue (2017-2022)

3.1.2 Global Water Glass Casting Revenue Market Share by Players (2017-2022)

