Global Urethane Automotive Adhesives Market Insights, Forecast to 2028
Urethane Automotive Adhesives market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Urethane Automotive Adhesives market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
One-component Adhesive
Two-component Adhesive
Segment by Application
Body-in-White
Interior & Exterior
Fixed Glass
Others
By Company
Henkel
Sika
Dow Chemical
3M
Huntsman
Wacker-Chemie
Arkema Group
BASF
Lord
PPG Industries
H.B. Fuller
ITW
Hubei Huitian
Ashland
ThreeBond
Uniseal
Jowat
Production by Region
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Consumption by Region
North America
United States
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
China Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Urethane Automotive Adhesives Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Urethane Automotive Adhesives Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 One-component Adhesive
1.2.3 Two-component Adhesive
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Urethane Automotive Adhesives Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Body-in-White
1.3.3 Interior & Exterior
1.3.4 Fixed Glass
1.3.5 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Urethane Automotive Adhesives Production
2.1 Global Urethane Automotive Adhesives Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Urethane Automotive Adhesives Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Urethane Automotive Adhesives Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Urethane Automotive Adhesives Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Urethane Automotive Adhesives Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global Urethane Automotive Adhesives Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Urethane Automotive Adhesives Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Urethane Automotive Adhesives Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global Urethane Automotive Adhesives Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
