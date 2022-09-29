High Purity Propylene Carbonate Market Insights, Forecast to 2028
High Purity Propylene Carbonate market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global High Purity Propylene Carbonate market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
Synthesis Based on 1,2-Propanediol
Synthesis Based on Propylene Oxide
Segment by Application
Cosmetics
Industrial
Others
By Company
BASF
LyondellBasell
Huntsman Corporation
UPI Chem
Land Battery Test Equipment
Taixing Fengming Chemiacl Industry Factory
Shandong Lixing Chemical
Shandong Feiyang Chemical
Shandong Shida Shenghua Chemical Group
Dongying Hi-tech Spring Chemical Industry
Daze Group
Shandong Depu Chemical Industry Science&Technology
Linyi Evergreen Chemical
SHANDONG LANHE CHEMICAL
Production by Region
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Consumption by Region
North America
United States
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
China Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 High Purity Propylene Carbonate Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global High Purity Propylene Carbonate Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Synthesis Based on 1,2-Propanediol
1.2.3 Synthesis Based on Propylene Oxide
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global High Purity Propylene Carbonate Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Cosmetics
1.3.3 Industrial
1.3.4 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global High Purity Propylene Carbonate Production
2.1 Global High Purity Propylene Carbonate Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global High Purity Propylene Carbonate Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global High Purity Propylene Carbonate Production by Region
2.3.1 Global High Purity Propylene Carbonate Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global High Purity Propylene Carbonate Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global High Purity Propylene Carbonate Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global High Purity Propylene Carbonate Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global High Purity Propylene Carbonate Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global High Purity Propylene Carbonate Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
3.4 Global High Purity Pr
