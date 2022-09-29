Global Wood-based Panel Boards Market Insights, Forecast to 2028

Wood-based Panel Boards market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Wood-based Panel Boards market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

Plywoods

Particleboards

Oriented Strand Board (OSB)

Fibre Building Boards

Segment by Application

Furniture

Construction

Flooring

Others

By Company

Kronospan

Arauco

Daiken New Zealand

Duratex

Georgia-Pacific

Masisa

Swiss Krono Group

Norbord

Louisiana-Pacific

Weyerhaeuser

Egger

Sonae Industria

Pfleiderer

Production by Region

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Consumption by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

China Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Table of content

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Wood-based Panel Boards Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Wood-based Panel Boards Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.2.2 Plywoods

1.2.3 Particleboards

1.2.4 Oriented Strand Board (OSB)

1.2.5 Fibre Building Boards

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Wood-based Panel Boards Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.3.2 Furniture

1.3.3 Construction

1.3.4 Flooring

1.3.5 Others

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Wood-based Panel Boards Production

2.1 Global Wood-based Panel Boards Production Capacity (2017-2028)

2.2 Global Wood-based Panel Boards Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

2.3 Global Wood-based Panel Boards Production by Region

2.3.1 Global Wood-based Panel Boards Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)

2.3.2 Global Wood-based Panel Boards Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)

2.4 North America

2.5 Europe

2.6 China

2.7 Japan

3 Global Wood-based Panel Boards Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts

3.1 Global Wood-based Panel Boards Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028

3.2 Global Wood-based Panel Boards Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028

3.3 Global Wood-based Panel Boards Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

3.4 Global Wood-based Panel Boards Sales by Region

