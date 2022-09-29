Global Meta-aramid Fibres Market Insights, Forecast to 2028

Meta-aramid Fibres market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Meta-aramid Fibres market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

Raw White Fiber

Dope Dyed Fiber

Others

Segment by Application

Electrical Insulation

Protective Clothing

Filter Systems

Rubber Reinforcement

Other

By Company

Dupont

Teijin

Huvis

Karsu Tekstil

3L Tex

YF International

Yantai Tayho Advanced Materials

X-FIPER New Material

Toray

Production by Region

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Consumption by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

China Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Table of content

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Meta-aramid Fibres Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Meta-aramid Fibres Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.2.2 Raw White Fiber

1.2.3 Dope Dyed Fiber

1.2.4 Others

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Meta-aramid Fibres Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.3.2 Electrical Insulation

1.3.3 Protective Clothing

1.3.4 Filter Systems

1.3.5 Rubber Reinforcement

1.3.6 Other

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Meta-aramid Fibres Production

2.1 Global Meta-aramid Fibres Production Capacity (2017-2028)

2.2 Global Meta-aramid Fibres Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

2.3 Global Meta-aramid Fibres Production by Region

2.3.1 Global Meta-aramid Fibres Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)

2.3.2 Global Meta-aramid Fibres Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)

2.4 North America

2.5 Europe

2.6 China

2.7 Japan

3 Global Meta-aramid Fibres Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts

3.1 Global Meta-aramid Fibres Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028

3.2 Global Meta-aramid Fibres Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028

3.3 Global Meta-aramid Fibres Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

3.4 Global Meta-aramid Fibres Sales by Region

3.4.1 Global Meta-aramid Fibres Sales by Region (2017-2022)



