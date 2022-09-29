Uncategorized

Global (Z)-3-hexen-1-ol Market Insights, Forecast to 2028

(Z)-3-hexen-1-ol market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global (Z)-3-hexen-1-ol market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

Natural

Synthesis

Segment by Application

Flavoring

Household Products

Food Seasoning

By Company

ZEON

NHU

ShinEtsu

IFF

Firmenich

Sharp Mint

Nectar

Arora Aromatics

Herbochem

Bhagat Aromatics

Mentha & Allied

Production by Region

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Consumption by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

China Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Table of content

1 Study Coverage
1.1 (Z)-3-hexen-1-ol Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global (Z)-3-hexen-1-ol Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Natural
1.2.3 Synthesis
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global (Z)-3-hexen-1-ol Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Flavoring
1.3.3 Household Products
1.3.4 Food Seasoning
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global (Z)-3-hexen-1-ol Production
2.1 Global (Z)-3-hexen-1-ol Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global (Z)-3-hexen-1-ol Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global (Z)-3-hexen-1-ol Production by Region
2.3.1 Global (Z)-3-hexen-1-ol Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global (Z)-3-hexen-1-ol Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global (Z)-3-hexen-1-ol Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global (Z)-3-hexen-1-ol Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global (Z)-3-hexen-1-ol Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global (Z)-3-hexen-1-ol Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
3.4 Global (Z)-3-hexen-1-ol Sales by Region
3.4.1 Global (Z)-3-hexen-1-ol Sales by Region (2017-2022)
3.4.2 Global Sales (Z)-3-hexen-1-ol by Region (2023-2028)
3.5 Global (Z)-3-hexen-1-ol Revenue by Region
3.5.1 Global (Z)-3

 

