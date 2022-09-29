Global Polyoxymethylene (POM) Homopolymer Market Insights, Forecast to 2028
Polyoxymethylene (POM) Homopolymer market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Polyoxymethylene (POM) Homopolymer market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
Sheets
Rods
Tubes
Segment by Application
Gears
Engineering Parts
Medical Delivery Devices
Others
By Company
Dupont
Asahi Kasei
RTP
Kingfa
Techmer PM
Pier One
Devol
Oxford
Quadrant
Avient
Americhem
Production by Region
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Consumption by Region
North America
United States
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
China Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Polyoxymethylene (POM) Homopolymer Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Polyoxymethylene (POM) Homopolymer Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Sheets
1.2.3 Rods
1.2.4 Tubes
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Polyoxymethylene (POM) Homopolymer Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Gears
1.3.3 Engineering Parts
1.3.4 Medical Delivery Devices
1.3.5 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Polyoxymethylene (POM) Homopolymer Production
2.1 Global Polyoxymethylene (POM) Homopolymer Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Polyoxymethylene (POM) Homopolymer Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Polyoxymethylene (POM) Homopolymer Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Polyoxymethylene (POM) Homopolymer Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Polyoxymethylene (POM) Homopolymer Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global Polyoxymethylene (POM) Homopolymer Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Polyoxymethylene (POM) Homopolymer Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Polyoxymethylene (POM) Homopolymer Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global Polyoxymethylene (POM) Homopolymer Revenue by Region: 2017 V
