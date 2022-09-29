Global Expanded Thermoplastic Polyurethane (ETPU) Market Insights, Forecast to 2028
Expanded Thermoplastic Polyurethane (ETPU) market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Expanded Thermoplastic Polyurethane (ETPU) market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
Foam
Elastomer
Others
Segment by Application
Footwear
Building and Construction
Automotive
Electronics
Others
By Company
BASF
GRECO
HSV Moulded Foams
IMG plastec
Lubrizol
Qingdao Zhongcheng Polycell Technology
Ningbo GMF New Material Technology
Guangzhou Tianming Synthetic Material Technology
Production by Region
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Consumption by Region
North America
United States
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
China Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Expanded Thermoplastic Polyurethane (ETPU) Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Expanded Thermoplastic Polyurethane (ETPU) Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Foam
1.2.3 Elastomer
1.2.4 Others
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Expanded Thermoplastic Polyurethane (ETPU) Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Footwear
1.3.3 Building and Construction
1.3.4 Automotive
1.3.5 Electronics
1.3.6 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Expanded Thermoplastic Polyurethane (ETPU) Production
2.1 Global Expanded Thermoplastic Polyurethane (ETPU) Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Expanded Thermoplastic Polyurethane (ETPU) Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Expanded Thermoplastic Polyurethane (ETPU) Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Expanded Thermoplastic Polyurethane (ETPU) Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Expanded Thermoplastic Polyurethane (ETPU) Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global Expanded Thermoplastic Polyurethane (ETPU) Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Expanded Thermoplastic Polyurethane (ETPU) Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Expanded Thermoplastic Polyurethane (
