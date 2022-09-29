Styrene-Isoprene-Styrene Block Copolymer (SIS) Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Styrene isoprene styrene (SIS) is high performance thermoplastic elastomers with a combination of high strength, low hardness and low viscosity for easy thermoplastic processing as a melt or in solution. SIS polymers are based on styrene and isoprene and are the lowest hardness and lowest viscosity of all the styrenic block copolymers.The report studies Styrene-Isoprene-Styrene Block Copolymer (SIS) market which can be widely used for pressure sensitive adhesives, plastic and asphalt modification and other application.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Styrene-Isoprene-Styrene Block Copolymer (SIS) in global, including the following market information:

Global Styrene-Isoprene-Styrene Block Copolymer (SIS) Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Download FREE Sample of this Report @ https://www.statsmarketresearch.com/download-free-sample/7362314/global-styreneisoprenestyrene-block-copolymer-forecast-2022-2028-828

Global Styrene-Isoprene-Styrene Block Copolymer (SIS) Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (MT)

Global top five Styrene-Isoprene-Styrene Block Copolymer (SIS) companies in 2021 (%)

The global Styrene-Isoprene-Styrene Block Copolymer (SIS) market was valued at 1491.7 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 2191.1 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 5.6% during the forecast period 2022-2028.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Styrene Content, below 20% Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Styrene-Isoprene-Styrene Block Copolymer (SIS) include Kraton, TSRC, LCY, Sinopec, Zeon, Versalis, Ningbo Jinhai Chenguang, Guangdong Sunion and Zibo Luhua, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Styrene-Isoprene-Styrene Block Copolymer (SIS) manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Styrene-Isoprene-Styrene Block Copolymer (SIS) Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Styrene-Isoprene-Styrene Block Copolymer (SIS) Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Styrene Content, below 20%

Styrene Content, 20% and above

Global Styrene-Isoprene-Styrene Block Copolymer (SIS) Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Styrene-Isoprene-Styrene Block Copolymer (SIS) Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Pressure Sensitive Adhesives

Plastic and Asphalt Modification

Others

Global Styrene-Isoprene-Styrene Block Copolymer (SIS) Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Styrene-Isoprene-Styrene Block Copolymer (SIS) Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Styrene-Isoprene-Styrene Block Copolymer (SIS) revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Styrene-Isoprene-Styrene Block Copolymer (SIS) revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Styrene-Isoprene-Styrene Block Copolymer (SIS) sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MT)

Key companies Styrene-Isoprene-Styrene Block Copolymer (SIS) sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Kraton

TSRC

LCY

Sinopec

Zeon

Versalis

Ningbo Jinhai Chenguang

Guangdong Sunion

Zibo Luhua

Zhejiang Zhongli

Shandong Jusage

Ningbo Changhong

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.statsmarketresearch.com/global-styreneisoprenestyrene-block-copolymer-forecast-2022-2028-828-7362314

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Styrene-Isoprene-Styrene Block Copolymer (SIS) Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Styrene-Isoprene-Styrene Block Copolymer (SIS) Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Styrene-Isoprene-Styrene Block Copolymer (SIS) Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Styrene-Isoprene-Styrene Block Copolymer (SIS) Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Styrene-Isoprene-Styrene Block Copolymer (SIS) Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Styrene-Isoprene-Styrene Block Copolymer (SIS) Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Styrene-Isoprene-Styrene Block Copolymer (SIS) Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Styrene-Isoprene-Styrene Block Copolymer (SIS) Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Styrene-Isoprene-Styrene Block Copolymer (SIS) Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Styrene-Isoprene-Styrene Block Copolymer (SIS) Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Styrene-Isoprene-Styrene Block Copolymer (SIS) Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Styrene-Isoprene-Styrene Block Copolymer (SIS) Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Styrene-Isoprene-S

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.statsmarketresearch.com/global-styreneisoprenestyrene-block-copolymer-forecast-2022-2028-828-7362314

CONTACT US:

276 5th Avenue, New York , NY 10001,United States

International: (+1) 646 781 7170 / +91 8087042414

Visit: https://www.statsmarketresearch.com/

https://www.statsmarketresearch.com/latest ArticlesRead Morelatest Publications