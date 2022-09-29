Global Synthetic Food Preservatives Market Insights, Forecast to 2028
Synthetic Food Preservatives market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Synthetic Food Preservatives market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
Benzoates
Sorbates
Propionates
Nitrites
Segment by Application
Grease
Baked Goods
Dairy and Frozen Products
Sauces and Seasonings
Confectionery and Snacks
Drinks
Others
By Company
Kemin
Galactic
Kerry Group
Celanese
Jungbunzlauer Suisse Ag
Corbion
Chihon Biotechnology
Chinova Bioworks
TATE & LYLE
Ravago Chemicals
DSM
BASF SE
Cornion
Akzonobel
Production by Region
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Consumption by Region
North America
United States
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
China Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Colombia
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Synthetic Food Preservatives Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Synthetic Food Preservatives Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Benzoates
1.2.3 Sorbates
1.2.4 Propionates
1.2.5 Nitrites
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Synthetic Food Preservatives Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Grease
1.3.3 Baked Goods
1.3.4 Dairy and Frozen Products
1.3.5 Sauces and Seasonings
1.3.6 Confectionery and Snacks
1.3.7 Drinks
1.3.8 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Synthetic Food Preservatives Production
2.1 Global Synthetic Food Preservatives Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Synthetic Food Preservatives Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Synthetic Food Preservatives Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Synthetic Food Preservatives Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Synthetic Food Preservatives Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global Synthetic Food Preservatives Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Synthetic Food Preservatives Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Synthetic Food Preservatives Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global
