Uncategorized

Polyoxymethylene (POM) Homopolymer Market Insights, Forecast to 2028

Polyoxymethylene (POM) Homopolymer market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Polyoxymethylene (POM) Homopolymer market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

Sheets

Rods

Tubes

Segment by Application

Gears

Engineering Parts

Medical Delivery Devices

Others

By Company

Dupont

Asahi Kasei

RTP

Kingfa

Techmer PM

Pier One

Devol

Oxford

Quadrant

Avient

Americhem

Production by Region

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Consumption by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

China Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Table of content

1 Study Coverage
1.1 Polyoxymethylene (POM) Homopolymer Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Polyoxymethylene (POM) Homopolymer Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Sheets
1.2.3 Rods
1.2.4 Tubes
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Polyoxymethylene (POM) Homopolymer Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Gears
1.3.3 Engineering Parts
1.3.4 Medical Delivery Devices
1.3.5 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Polyoxymethylene (POM) Homopolymer Production
2.1 Global Polyoxymethylene (POM) Homopolymer Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Polyoxymethylene (POM) Homopolymer Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Polyoxymethylene (POM) Homopolymer Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Polyoxymethylene (POM) Homopolymer Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Polyoxymethylene (POM) Homopolymer Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global Polyoxymethylene (POM) Homopolymer Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Polyoxymethylene (POM) Homopolymer Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Polyoxymethylene (POM) Homopolymer Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global Polyoxymethylene (POM) Homopolymer Revenue by Region: 2017 V

 

