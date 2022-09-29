Global Tire Cords and Fabric Market Insights, Forecast to 2028
Tire Cords and Fabric market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Tire Cords and Fabric market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
Steel Cord
Polyester
Nylon Dipped Cord
Rayon Cord
Others
Segment by Application
Automotive Tire
Industrial Tire
Others
By Company
Kolon Industries, Inc
Kordsa Global, Inc
Hyosung Corporation
SRF Ltd.
Milliken & Company Inc
Firestone Fibers & Textile Company
Cordenka GmbH & Co. KG
Kordarna Plus A.S
Teijin Ltd
Tokusen U.S.A., Inc.
Indorama Ventures Public Company Limited
Century Enka Limited
Production by Region
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Consumption by Region
North America
United States
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
China Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Tire Cords and Fabric Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Tire Cords and Fabric Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Steel Cord
1.2.3 Polyester
1.2.4 Nylon Dipped Cord
1.2.5 Rayon Cord
1.2.6 Others
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Tire Cords and Fabric Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Automotive Tire
1.3.3 Industrial Tire
1.3.4 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Tire Cords and Fabric Production
2.1 Global Tire Cords and Fabric Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Tire Cords and Fabric Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Tire Cords and Fabric Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Tire Cords and Fabric Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Tire Cords and Fabric Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global Tire Cords and Fabric Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Tire Cords and Fabric Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Tire Cords and Fabric Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global Tire Cords and Fabric Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
3.4 Global Tire Cords and Fabric Sales by Region
3.4.1 Global Tire Cords and Fabric Sales by Region (20
