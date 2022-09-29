Uncategorized

1,3-Bis(trifluoromethyl)benzene Market Insights, Forecast to 2028

Photo of grandresearchstore grandresearchstore1 hour ago
1 1 minute read

1,3-Bis(trifluoromethyl)benzene market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global 1,3-Bis(trifluoromethyl)benzene market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

0.98

0.99

Segment by Application

Pesticide Intermediate

Pharmaceutical Intermediates

Other

By Company

GM Chemical

Ningbo Innopharmchem

YongDuo Chemistry

Jiangsu Fenghua

Dahua Chemical

Production by Region

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Consumption by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

China Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Table of content

1 Study Coverage
1.1 1,3-Bis(trifluoromethyl)benzene Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global 1,3-Bis(trifluoromethyl)benzene Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 0.98
1.2.3 0.99
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global 1,3-Bis(trifluoromethyl)benzene Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Pesticide Intermediate
1.3.3 Pharmaceutical Intermediates
1.3.4 Other
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global 1,3-Bis(trifluoromethyl)benzene Production
2.1 Global 1,3-Bis(trifluoromethyl)benzene Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global 1,3-Bis(trifluoromethyl)benzene Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global 1,3-Bis(trifluoromethyl)benzene Production by Region
2.3.1 Global 1,3-Bis(trifluoromethyl)benzene Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global 1,3-Bis(trifluoromethyl)benzene Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global 1,3-Bis(trifluoromethyl)benzene Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global 1,3-Bis(trifluoromethyl)benzene Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global 1,3-Bis(trifluoromethyl)benzene Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global 1,3-Bis(trifluoromethyl)benzene Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
3.4 Global 1,3-Bis(trifluoromethyl)benzene Sales by Reg

CONTACT US:
North Main Road Koregaon Park, Pune, India – 411001.
International: +1(646)-781-7170
Asia: +91 9169162030
Visit: https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/

Photo of grandresearchstore grandresearchstore1 hour ago
1 1 minute read
Photo of grandresearchstore

grandresearchstore

Related Articles

Linear Strain Gauges Market Trends and Forecast Report 2022 – by Players, Types, Applications and Regions

June 1, 2022

Global Bromine Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

June 29, 2022

Industrial Linear Heat Detection Cable Market Trends and Forecast Report 2022 | By Players, Types, Applications and Regions

May 31, 2022

2022-2027 Global and Regional In-mold Decorating Industry Status and Prospects Professional Market Research Report Standard Version

July 28, 2022
Back to top button