Polyurethane Form Tape Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Polyurethane Form Tape in global, including the following market information:

Global Polyurethane Form Tape Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Polyurethane Form Tape Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Sqm)

Global top five Polyurethane Form Tape companies in 2021 (%)

The global Polyurethane Form Tape market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Double Sided Polyurethane Form Tape Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Polyurethane Form Tape include 3M, 3F GmbH Klebe, Saint-Gobain, Advanced Seals and Gaskets Ltd, Ramsay, Diamond Adhesive Tapes, Tesa, DL Chemicals and Packstat Ltd, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Polyurethane Form Tape manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Polyurethane Form Tape Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Sqm)

Global Polyurethane Form Tape Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Double Sided Polyurethane Form Tape

Single Sided Polyurethane Form Tape

Global Polyurethane Form Tape Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Sqm)

Global Polyurethane Form Tape Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Buildings & Construction

Automotive

Electronics

Home Appliances

Others

Global Polyurethane Form Tape Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Sqm)

Global Polyurethane Form Tape Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Polyurethane Form Tape revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Polyurethane Form Tape revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Polyurethane Form Tape sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Sqm)

Key companies Polyurethane Form Tape sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

3M

3F GmbH Klebe

Saint-Gobain

Advanced Seals and Gaskets Ltd

Ramsay

Diamond Adhesive Tapes

Tesa

DL Chemicals

Packstat Ltd

Sekisui Chemical

Ajit Industries Private Limited (AIPL)

Scapa

Avery Dennison

ADDEV Materials

Achem (YC Group)

LAMATEK

Wida Tech Printing Co., Ltd

Bondller New Material Technology Co.,Ltd.

Zhejiang Shanghe Plastic Rubber Material Co., Ltd

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Polyurethane Form Tape Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Polyurethane Form Tape Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Polyurethane Form Tape Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Polyurethane Form Tape Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Polyurethane Form Tape Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Polyurethane Form Tape Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Polyurethane Form Tape Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Polyurethane Form Tape Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Polyurethane Form Tape Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Polyurethane Form Tape Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Polyurethane Form Tape Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Polyurethane Form Tape Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Polyurethane Form Tape Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Polyurethane Form Tape Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Polyurethane Form Tape Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Polyurethane Form Tape Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overvi

 

