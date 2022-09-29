Polyurethane Form Tape Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Polyurethane Form Tape in global, including the following market information:
Global Polyurethane Form Tape Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Polyurethane Form Tape Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Sqm)
Global top five Polyurethane Form Tape companies in 2021 (%)
The global Polyurethane Form Tape market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Double Sided Polyurethane Form Tape Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Polyurethane Form Tape include 3M, 3F GmbH Klebe, Saint-Gobain, Advanced Seals and Gaskets Ltd, Ramsay, Diamond Adhesive Tapes, Tesa, DL Chemicals and Packstat Ltd, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Polyurethane Form Tape manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Polyurethane Form Tape Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Sqm)
Global Polyurethane Form Tape Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Double Sided Polyurethane Form Tape
Single Sided Polyurethane Form Tape
Global Polyurethane Form Tape Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Sqm)
Global Polyurethane Form Tape Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Buildings & Construction
Automotive
Electronics
Home Appliances
Others
Global Polyurethane Form Tape Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Sqm)
Global Polyurethane Form Tape Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Polyurethane Form Tape revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Polyurethane Form Tape revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Polyurethane Form Tape sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Sqm)
Key companies Polyurethane Form Tape sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
3M
3F GmbH Klebe
Saint-Gobain
Advanced Seals and Gaskets Ltd
Ramsay
Diamond Adhesive Tapes
Tesa
DL Chemicals
Packstat Ltd
Sekisui Chemical
Ajit Industries Private Limited (AIPL)
Scapa
Avery Dennison
ADDEV Materials
Achem (YC Group)
LAMATEK
Wida Tech Printing Co., Ltd
Bondller New Material Technology Co.,Ltd.
Zhejiang Shanghe Plastic Rubber Material Co., Ltd
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Polyurethane Form Tape Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Polyurethane Form Tape Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Polyurethane Form Tape Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Polyurethane Form Tape Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Polyurethane Form Tape Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Polyurethane Form Tape Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Polyurethane Form Tape Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Polyurethane Form Tape Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Polyurethane Form Tape Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Polyurethane Form Tape Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Polyurethane Form Tape Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Polyurethane Form Tape Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Polyurethane Form Tape Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Polyurethane Form Tape Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Polyurethane Form Tape Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Polyurethane Form Tape Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overvi
