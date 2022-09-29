Global Cosmetic Grade Butanediol Market Insights, Forecast to 2028
Cosmetic Grade Butanediol market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Cosmetic Grade Butanediol market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
Petroleum-based
Biobased
Segment by Application
Make Up
Skin Care Products
Eye Care Products
Hair Products
Toiletries Ingredient
Other
By Company
Daicel
Godavari
Novamont
BASF
LyondellBasell
Production by Region
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Consumption by Region
North America
United States
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
China Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Cosmetic Grade Butanediol Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Cosmetic Grade Butanediol Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Petroleum-based
1.2.3 Biobased
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Cosmetic Grade Butanediol Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Make Up
1.3.3 Skin Care Products
1.3.4 Eye Care Products
1.3.5 Hair Products
1.3.6 Toiletries Ingredient
1.3.7 Other
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Cosmetic Grade Butanediol Production
2.1 Global Cosmetic Grade Butanediol Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Cosmetic Grade Butanediol Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Cosmetic Grade Butanediol Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Cosmetic Grade Butanediol Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Cosmetic Grade Butanediol Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global Cosmetic Grade Butanediol Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Cosmetic Grade Butanediol Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Cosmetic Grade Butanediol Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global Cosmetic Grade Butanediol Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
3.4 Global Cosmetic Grade Butanediol Sales b
