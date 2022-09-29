Uncategorized

High Purity Sputtering Target for Solar Cell Market Insights, Forecast to 2028

High Purity Sputtering Target for Solar Cell market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global High Purity Sputtering Target for Solar Cell market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

Metal Sputtering Target Material

Non-metal Sputtering Target Material

Alloy Sputtering Target Material

Segment by Application

CdTe Thin Film Solar Cell

CIS/CIGS Thin-film Solar Cell

a-Si Thin-film Solar Cell

By Company

Praxair (Linde)

Mitsui Mining & Smelting

JX Nippon Mining & Metals Corporation

Materion

Honeywell

Ningbo Jiangfeng

TOSOH

Hitachi Metals

Fujian Acetron New Materials Co., Ltd

Luoyang Sifon Electronic Materials

Changzhou Sujing Electronic Material

Umicore Thin Film Products

Production by Region

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Consumption by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

China Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Table of content

1 Study Coverage
1.1 High Purity Sputtering Target for Solar Cell Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global High Purity Sputtering Target for Solar Cell Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Metal Sputtering Target Material
1.2.3 Non-metal Sputtering Target Material
1.2.4 Alloy Sputtering Target Material
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global High Purity Sputtering Target for Solar Cell Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 CdTe Thin Film Solar Cell
1.3.3 CIS/CIGS Thin-film Solar Cell
1.3.4 a-Si Thin-film Solar Cell
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global High Purity Sputtering Target for Solar Cell Production
2.1 Global High Purity Sputtering Target for Solar Cell Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global High Purity Sputtering Target for Solar Cell Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global High Purity Sputtering Target for Solar Cell Production by Region
2.3.1 Global High Purity Sputtering Target for Solar Cell Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global High Purity Sputtering Target for Solar Cell Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global High Purity Sputtering Target for Solar Cell Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
