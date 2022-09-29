Polysulphone (PSU) Market Insights, Forecast to 2028
Polysulphone (PSU) market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Polysulphone (PSU) market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
PSF
Polyarylsulfone and Polyethersulfone
Segment by Application
Mechanical
Food Industry
Electrical
Chemical
By Company
Solvay
BASF
PolyOne Corporation
Omnia Plastica
RTP Company
Sigma-Aldrich
Production by Region
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Consumption by Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Philippines
Vietnam
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
U.A.E
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Polysulphone (PSU) Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Polysulphone (PSU) Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 PSF
1.2.3 Polyarylsulfone and Polyethersulfone
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Polysulphone (PSU) Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Mechanical
1.3.3 Food Industry
1.3.4 Electrical
1.3.5 Chemical
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Polysulphone (PSU) Production
2.1 Global Polysulphone (PSU) Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Polysulphone (PSU) Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Polysulphone (PSU) Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Polysulphone (PSU) Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Polysulphone (PSU) Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global Polysulphone (PSU) Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Polysulphone (PSU) Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Polysulphone (PSU) Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global Polysulphone (PSU) Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
3.4 Global Polysulphone (PSU) Sales by Region
3.4.1 Global Polysulphone (PSU) Sales by Region (2017-2022)
3.4.2 Global Sales Polysulphone (PSU) by Region (2023-2028)
