Gypsum-Fiber Roof Board Market Insights, Forecast to 2028
Gypsum-Fiber Roof Board market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Gypsum-Fiber Roof Board market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
Gypsum Composite Board
Gypsum Sound-absorbing Board
Others
Segment by Application
Walls
Ceilings
Others
By Company
Saint Gobain
USG
Johns Manville
Georgia-Pacific
National
Eagle Materials
Continental Buiding Products(Lone Star)
PABCO
Fermacell
CNBM
Heng Shenglong
Huilon
Lages
Australia Tianyu
MULEHIDE
Production by Region
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Consumption by Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Philippines
Vietnam
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
U.A.E
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Gypsum-Fiber Roof Board Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Gypsum-Fiber Roof Board Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Gypsum Composite Board
1.2.3 Gypsum Sound-absorbing Board
1.2.4 Others
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Gypsum-Fiber Roof Board Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Walls
1.3.3 Ceilings
1.3.4 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Gypsum-Fiber Roof Board Production
2.1 Global Gypsum-Fiber Roof Board Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Gypsum-Fiber Roof Board Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Gypsum-Fiber Roof Board Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Gypsum-Fiber Roof Board Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Gypsum-Fiber Roof Board Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global Gypsum-Fiber Roof Board Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Gypsum-Fiber Roof Board Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Gypsum-Fiber Roof Board Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global Gypsum-Fiber Roof Board Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
3.4 Global Gypsum-Fiber Roof Board Sales by Region
3.4.1 Global Gypsum-Fiber Roof Board Sales by Region (2017-2022)
