Global and United States Paper Making Biocide Market Report & Forecast 2022-2028
Paper Making Biocide market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Paper Making Biocide market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
For United States market, this report focuses on the Paper Making Biocide market size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.
Segment by Type
Isothiazolinone Biocides
Bronopol
DBNPA
Triazine Biocide
Glutaraldehyde
Other
Segment by Application
Paper
Paperboard
Other
By Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Philippines
Vietnam
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
U.A.E
By Company
Lonza
Dow Microbial Control
Troy Corporation
ThorGmbh
Lanxess
Clariant
BASF
AkzoNobel
Nalco Champion
Albemarle
DuPont
Kemira
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Paper Making Biocide Product Introduction
1.2 Global Paper Making Biocide Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028
1.2.1 Global Paper Making Biocide Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028
1.2.2 Global Paper Making Biocide Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028
1.3 United States Paper Making Biocide Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028
1.3.1 United States Paper Making Biocide Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028
1.3.2 United States Paper Making Biocide Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028
1.4 Paper Making Biocide Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028
1.4.1 The Market Share of United States Paper Making Biocide in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028
1.4.2 The Growth Rate of Paper Making Biocide Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028
1.5 Paper Making Biocide Market Dynamics
1.5.1 Paper Making Biocide Industry Trends
1.5.2 Paper Making Biocide Market Drivers
1.5.3 Paper Making Biocide Market Challenges
1.5.4 Paper Making Biocide Market Restraints
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Market by Type
2.1 Paper Making Biocide Market Segment by Type
2.1.1 Isothiazolinone Biocides
2.1.2 Bronopol
2.1.3 DBNPA
2.1.4 Triazine Biocide
2.1.5 Glutaraldehyde
2.1.6 Other
2.2 Global Paper Making Biocide Market Size by Type
2.2.1 Global Paper Mak
