Global Bag on Valve System (BOV) Market Insights, Forecast to 2028

Bag on Valve System (BOV) market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Bag on Valve System (BOV) market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

by Product

Aerosol B.O.V.

Standard B.O.V

Non-Spray/Low Pressure B.O.V

by Valve type

Male Valve

Female Valve

by Material

Aluminum

Tin Plate

Steel

Plastic

Segment by Application

Cosmetics & Personal Care

Pharmaceuticals

Home Care

Food & Beverages

Automotive & Industrial

By Company

Coster Tecnologie Speciali S.p.A. (IT)

AptarGroup (US)

Lindal Group (DE)

Precision Valve Corporation (US)

KOH-I-NOOR Mlada Vozice a.s (CZ)

Summit Packaging System (US)

Exal Corporation (US)

Chicago Aerosol LLC, (US)

TOYO & DEUTSCHE AEROSOL GMBH (DE)

Bemis Company (US)

Aurena Laboratories (SE)

Shanghai Golden Aerosol Co., Ltd. (CN)

MBC Aerosol (US)

Production by Region

Consumption by Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Philippines

Vietnam

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

U.A.E

Table of content

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Bag on Valve System (BOV) Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Bag on Valve System (BOV) Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.2.2 Aerosol B.O.V.

1.2.3 Standard B.O.V

1.2.4 Non-Spray/Low Pressure B.O.V

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Bag on Valve System (BOV) Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.3.2 Cosmetics & Personal Care

1.3.3 Pharmaceuticals

1.3.4 Home Care

1.3.5 Food & Beverages

1.3.6 Automotive & Industrial

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Bag on Valve System (BOV) Production

2.1 Global Bag on Valve System (BOV) Production Capacity (2017-2028)

2.2 Global Bag on Valve System (BOV) Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

2.3 Global Bag on Valve System (BOV) Production by Region

2.3.1 Global Bag on Valve System (BOV) Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)

2.3.2 Global Bag on Valve System (BOV) Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)

3 Global Bag on Valve System (BOV) Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts

3.1 Global Bag on Valve System (BOV) Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028

3.2 Global Bag on Valve System (BOV) Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028

3.3 Global Bag on Valve System (BOV) Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

3.4

