Cold-rolled Dual-phase Steel Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Cold-rolled Dual-phase Steel in global, including the following market information:

Global Cold-rolled Dual-phase Steel Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Cold-rolled Dual-phase Steel Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Tons)

Global top five Cold-rolled Dual-phase Steel companies in 2021 (%)

The global Cold-rolled Dual-phase Steel market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Less than 600 MPa Grade Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Cold-rolled Dual-phase Steel include ArcelorMittal, Tata Steel, European Steel Business Group, Serviacero, Voestalpine, Thyssenkrupp Steel, Bensteel Group, Liuzhou Steel Group and Baosteel Group. etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Cold-rolled Dual-phase Steel manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Cold-rolled Dual-phase Steel Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global Cold-rolled Dual-phase Steel Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Less than 600 MPa Grade

600-800 MPa Grade

Greater than MPa Grade

Global Cold-rolled Dual-phase Steel Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global Cold-rolled Dual-phase Steel Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Car Body

Auto Parts

Other

Global Cold-rolled Dual-phase Steel Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global Cold-rolled Dual-phase Steel Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Cold-rolled Dual-phase Steel revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Cold-rolled Dual-phase Steel revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Cold-rolled Dual-phase Steel sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Tons)

Key companies Cold-rolled Dual-phase Steel sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

ArcelorMittal

Tata Steel

European Steel Business Group

Serviacero

Voestalpine

Thyssenkrupp Steel

Bensteel Group

Liuzhou Steel Group

Baosteel Group

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Cold-rolled Dual-phase Steel Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Cold-rolled Dual-phase Steel Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Cold-rolled Dual-phase Steel Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Cold-rolled Dual-phase Steel Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Cold-rolled Dual-phase Steel Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Cold-rolled Dual-phase Steel Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Cold-rolled Dual-phase Steel Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Cold-rolled Dual-phase Steel Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Cold-rolled Dual-phase Steel Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Cold-rolled Dual-phase Steel Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Cold-rolled Dual-phase Steel Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Cold-rolled Dual-phase Steel Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Cold-rolled Dual-phase Steel Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Cold-rolled Dual-phase Steel Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Cold-rolled Dual-phase Steel Companies

