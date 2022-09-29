Cold-rolled Dual-phase Steel Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Cold-rolled Dual-phase Steel in global, including the following market information:
Global Cold-rolled Dual-phase Steel Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Cold-rolled Dual-phase Steel Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Tons)
Global top five Cold-rolled Dual-phase Steel companies in 2021 (%)
The global Cold-rolled Dual-phase Steel market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Less than 600 MPa Grade Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Cold-rolled Dual-phase Steel include ArcelorMittal, Tata Steel, European Steel Business Group, Serviacero, Voestalpine, Thyssenkrupp Steel, Bensteel Group, Liuzhou Steel Group and Baosteel Group. etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Cold-rolled Dual-phase Steel manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Cold-rolled Dual-phase Steel Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)
Global Cold-rolled Dual-phase Steel Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Less than 600 MPa Grade
600-800 MPa Grade
Greater than MPa Grade
Global Cold-rolled Dual-phase Steel Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)
Global Cold-rolled Dual-phase Steel Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Car Body
Auto Parts
Other
Global Cold-rolled Dual-phase Steel Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)
Global Cold-rolled Dual-phase Steel Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Cold-rolled Dual-phase Steel revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Cold-rolled Dual-phase Steel revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Cold-rolled Dual-phase Steel sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Tons)
Key companies Cold-rolled Dual-phase Steel sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
ArcelorMittal
Tata Steel
European Steel Business Group
Serviacero
Voestalpine
Thyssenkrupp Steel
Bensteel Group
Liuzhou Steel Group
Baosteel Group
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Cold-rolled Dual-phase Steel Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Cold-rolled Dual-phase Steel Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Cold-rolled Dual-phase Steel Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Cold-rolled Dual-phase Steel Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Cold-rolled Dual-phase Steel Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Cold-rolled Dual-phase Steel Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Cold-rolled Dual-phase Steel Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Cold-rolled Dual-phase Steel Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Cold-rolled Dual-phase Steel Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Cold-rolled Dual-phase Steel Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Cold-rolled Dual-phase Steel Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Cold-rolled Dual-phase Steel Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Cold-rolled Dual-phase Steel Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Cold-rolled Dual-phase Steel Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Cold-rolled Dual-phase Steel Companies
3.8.2 List of Glob
