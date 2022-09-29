Global and United States Bituminized Shingles Market Report & Forecast 2022-2028
Bituminized Shingles market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Bituminized Shingles market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
For United States market, this report focuses on the Bituminized Shingles market size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.
Segment by Type
Fiberglass Bituminized Shingles
Organic Bituminized Shingles
Segment by Application
New Construction
Re-Roofing
By Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Philippines
Vietnam
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
U.A.E
By Company
Owens Corning
CertainTeed Corporation
Henry Company LLC
Malarkey Roofing Products
IKO Industries, Ltd.
Siplast
TAMKO Building Products
Tarco
Polyglass U.S.A.
Atlas Roofing Corporation
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Bituminized Shingles Product Introduction
1.2 Global Bituminized Shingles Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028
1.2.1 Global Bituminized Shingles Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028
1.2.2 Global Bituminized Shingles Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028
1.3 United States Bituminized Shingles Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028
1.3.1 United States Bituminized Shingles Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028
1.3.2 United States Bituminized Shingles Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028
1.4 Bituminized Shingles Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028
1.4.1 The Market Share of United States Bituminized Shingles in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028
1.4.2 The Growth Rate of Bituminized Shingles Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028
1.5 Bituminized Shingles Market Dynamics
1.5.1 Bituminized Shingles Industry Trends
1.5.2 Bituminized Shingles Market Drivers
1.5.3 Bituminized Shingles Market Challenges
1.5.4 Bituminized Shingles Market Restraints
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Market by Type
2.1 Bituminized Shingles Market Segment by Type
2.1.1 Fiberglass Bituminized Shingles
2.1.2 Organic Bituminized Shingles
2.2 Global Bituminized Shingles Market Size by Type
2.2.1 Global Bituminized Shingles Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)
2.2.2 Global
