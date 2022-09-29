Global P Series Glycol Ether Market Insights, Forecast to 2028
P Series Glycol Ether market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global P Series Glycol Ether market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
Chlorohydrin Method
Epoxy Ethane Hydrate
Others
Segment by Application
Solvent
Anti-Icing Agent
Hydraulic and Brake Fluid
Chemical Intermediate
By Company
BASF SE
BP plc
Eastman Chemical Company
Honeywe
Chalmette Refining
Arkema SA
Chevron Phillips Chemical Company LLC
DowDuPont
Huntsman Corporation
Croda International plc
LyondellBasell
OXEA
Solvay SA
Symrise AG
Total SA
Methanex Corporation
Kraton Performance Polymers LLC
Production by Region
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Consumption by Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Philippines
Vietnam
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 P Series Glycol Ether Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global P Series Glycol Ether Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Chlorohydrin Method
1.2.3 Epoxy Ethane Hydrate
1.2.4 Others
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global P Series Glycol Ether Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Solvent
1.3.3 Anti-Icing Agent
1.3.4 Hydraulic and Brake Fluid
1.3.5 Chemical Intermediate
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global P Series Glycol Ether Production
2.1 Global P Series Glycol Ether Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global P Series Glycol Ether Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global P Series Glycol Ether Production by Region
2.3.1 Global P Series Glycol Ether Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global P Series Glycol Ether Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global P Series Glycol Ether Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global P Series Glycol Ether Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global P Series Glycol Ether Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global P Series Glycol Ether Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
3.4 Global P Series Glycol Ether Sales by Region
3.4.1 Global P Series Glycol Ether Sales by
