Bamboo Pulp Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Bamboo pulp is a pulp similar to wood pulp, straw pulp or reed pulp. Bamboo pulp is usually made from Phyllostachys edulis, Phyllostachys pubescens and Phyllostachys pubescens by sulfate digestion or soda process.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Bamboo Pulp in global, including the following market information:
Global Bamboo Pulp Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Bamboo Pulp Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)
Global top five Bamboo Pulp companies in 2021 (%)
The global Bamboo Pulp market was valued at 2188.6 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 5246.1 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 13.3% during the forecast period 2022-2028.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Bleached Pulp Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Bamboo Pulp include YouFun Paper, Vanov Group (Babo), Ganzhou Hwagain, Yibin Paper, Lee and Man Paper, Fengsheng Group, Fuhua Group, Guizhou Chitianhua and Sichuan Yinge. etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Bamboo Pulp manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Bamboo Pulp Market, by Production Process, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Bamboo Pulp Market Segment Percentages, by Production Process, 2021 (%)
Bleached Pulp
Unbleached Pulp
Global Bamboo Pulp Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Bamboo Pulp Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Tissue Paper
Printing and Writing Paper
Molded Pulp Packaging
Global Bamboo Pulp Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Bamboo Pulp Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Bamboo Pulp revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Bamboo Pulp revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Bamboo Pulp sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)
Key companies Bamboo Pulp sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
YouFun Paper
Vanov Group (Babo)
Ganzhou Hwagain
Yibin Paper
Lee and Man Paper
Fengsheng Group
Fuhua Group
Guizhou Chitianhua
Sichuan Yinge
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Bamboo Pulp Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Production Process
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Bamboo Pulp Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Bamboo Pulp Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Bamboo Pulp Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Bamboo Pulp Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Bamboo Pulp Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Bamboo Pulp Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Bamboo Pulp Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Bamboo Pulp Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Bamboo Pulp Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Bamboo Pulp Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Bamboo Pulp Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Bamboo Pulp Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Bamboo Pulp Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Bamboo Pulp Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Bamboo Pulp Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Production Process – Global Bamboo Pulp Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
4.1.2 Bleached Pulp
4.1.3 Unbleached Pulp
4.2
