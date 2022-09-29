Waterborne Resins Systems Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Waterborne Resins System is a?twin-pack water-based epoxy coating suitable for all applications where concrete or masonry requires protection or waterproofing.?

This report contains market size and forecasts of Waterborne Resins Systems in global, including the following market information:

Global Waterborne Resins Systems Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Waterborne Resins Systems Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Tons)

Global top five Waterborne Resins Systems companies in 2021 (%)

The global Waterborne Resins Systems market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

High Molecular Weight Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Waterborne Resins Systems include Huntsman, Hexion, Olin Corporation, Kukdo, Mitsubishi Chemical, Allnex, ADEKA Corporation, Aditya Birla Chemicals and Evonik Industries, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Waterborne Resins Systems manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Waterborne Resins Systems Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global Waterborne Resins Systems Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

High Molecular Weight

Low Molecular Weight

Global Waterborne Resins Systems Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global Waterborne Resins Systems Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Coating

Composite Material

Adhesive

Others

Global Waterborne Resins Systems Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global Waterborne Resins Systems Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Waterborne Resins Systems revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Waterborne Resins Systems revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Waterborne Resins Systems sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Tons)

Key companies Waterborne Resins Systems sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Huntsman

Hexion

Olin Corporation

Kukdo

Mitsubishi Chemical

Allnex

ADEKA Corporation

Aditya Birla Chemicals

Evonik Industries

Reichhold

Cardolite

DIC Corporation

Helios

Nan Ya Plastics Corporation

Kumho P&B Chemicals

CIECH ?ywice

Conren

Sanmuchem

Yyhuaxing

Zjab

Baling Petrochemical Corporation

LEUNA-Harze GmbH

Resoltech

Royce International

Spolchemie A.S.

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Waterborne Resins Systems Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Waterborne Resins Systems Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Waterborne Resins Systems Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Waterborne Resins Systems Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Waterborne Resins Systems Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Waterborne Resins Systems Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Waterborne Resins Systems Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Waterborne Resins Systems Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Waterborne Resins Systems Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Waterborne Resins Systems Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Waterborne Resins Systems Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Waterborne Resins Systems Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Waterborne Resins Systems Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Waterborne Resins Systems Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Waterborne Resins Systems Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Waterborne Resins System

