Waterborne Resins Systems Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Waterborne Resins System is a?twin-pack water-based epoxy coating suitable for all applications where concrete or masonry requires protection or waterproofing.?
This report contains market size and forecasts of Waterborne Resins Systems in global, including the following market information:
Global Waterborne Resins Systems Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Download FREE Sample of this Report @ https://www.statsmarketresearch.com/download-free-sample/7364268/global-waterborne-resins-systems-forecast-2022-2028-940
Global Waterborne Resins Systems Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Tons)
Global top five Waterborne Resins Systems companies in 2021 (%)
The global Waterborne Resins Systems market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
High Molecular Weight Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Waterborne Resins Systems include Huntsman, Hexion, Olin Corporation, Kukdo, Mitsubishi Chemical, Allnex, ADEKA Corporation, Aditya Birla Chemicals and Evonik Industries, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Waterborne Resins Systems manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Waterborne Resins Systems Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)
Global Waterborne Resins Systems Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
High Molecular Weight
Low Molecular Weight
Global Waterborne Resins Systems Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)
Global Waterborne Resins Systems Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Coating
Composite Material
Adhesive
Others
Global Waterborne Resins Systems Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)
Global Waterborne Resins Systems Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Waterborne Resins Systems revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Waterborne Resins Systems revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Waterborne Resins Systems sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Tons)
Key companies Waterborne Resins Systems sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Huntsman
Hexion
Olin Corporation
Kukdo
Mitsubishi Chemical
Allnex
ADEKA Corporation
Aditya Birla Chemicals
Evonik Industries
Reichhold
Cardolite
DIC Corporation
Helios
Nan Ya Plastics Corporation
Kumho P&B Chemicals
CIECH ?ywice
Conren
Sanmuchem
Yyhuaxing
Zjab
Baling Petrochemical Corporation
LEUNA-Harze GmbH
Resoltech
Royce International
Spolchemie A.S.
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Waterborne Resins Systems Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Waterborne Resins Systems Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Waterborne Resins Systems Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Waterborne Resins Systems Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Waterborne Resins Systems Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Waterborne Resins Systems Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Waterborne Resins Systems Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Waterborne Resins Systems Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Waterborne Resins Systems Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Waterborne Resins Systems Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Waterborne Resins Systems Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Waterborne Resins Systems Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Waterborne Resins Systems Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Waterborne Resins Systems Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Waterborne Resins Systems Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Waterborne Resins System
CONTACT US:
276 5th Avenue, New York , NY 10001,United States
International: (+1) 646 781 7170 / +91 8087042414
Visit: https://www.statsmarketresearch.com/
Similar Reports: Global Waterborne Resins Systems Market Research Report 2022
https://www.statsmarketresearch.com/latest ArticlesRead Morelatest Publications