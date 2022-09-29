Abrasive Nylon Brush Filaments Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Abrasive nylon filament is composed of heat stabilized nylon and abrasive grain that are coextruded into monofilament brushes.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Abrasive Nylon Brush Filaments in global, including the following market information:

The global Abrasive Nylon Brush Filaments market was valued at 124.4 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 153.4 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 3.0% during the forecast period 2022-2028.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

SiC Nylon Filament Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Abrasive Nylon Brush Filaments include DuPont, Perlon, Jieda Nylon Fibre, Anhui Tianrui Brush, Quanzhou PY Diamond Tools, Shanghai Longguang Industrial Brush Co., Ltd, Anhui Union Brush Industry Co. Ltd, Zhejiang Jujin Automobile & Motor-Cycle Accessores Co., Ltd. and Anhui Meirui Brush Industry Co., Ltd.. etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Abrasive Nylon Brush Filaments manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Abrasive Nylon Brush Filaments Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global Abrasive Nylon Brush Filaments Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Global Abrasive Nylon Brush Filaments Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global Abrasive Nylon Brush Filaments Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Global Abrasive Nylon Brush Filaments Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global Abrasive Nylon Brush Filaments Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

