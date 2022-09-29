Tall Oil Rosin (TOR) Market Insights, Forecast to 2028
Tall Oil Rosin (TOR) market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Tall Oil Rosin (TOR) market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
WG Grade
WW Grade
X Grade
Segment by Application
Fuel and Fuel Additives
Surfactant
Mining and Oilfield Chemicals
Coating and Inks
Rubber
Others
By Company
Kraton
Westrock
Forchem
Georgia-Pacific
Eastman
Harima
DRT
Lascaray
Segezha Group
IOP
Production by Region
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Consumption by Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Philippines
Vietnam
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Tall Oil Rosin (TOR) Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Tall Oil Rosin (TOR) Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 WG Grade
1.2.3 WW Grade
1.2.4 X Grade
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Tall Oil Rosin (TOR) Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Fuel and Fuel Additives
1.3.3 Surfactant
1.3.4 Mining and Oilfield Chemicals
1.3.5 Coating and Inks
1.3.6 Rubber
1.3.7 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Tall Oil Rosin (TOR) Production
2.1 Global Tall Oil Rosin (TOR) Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Tall Oil Rosin (TOR) Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Tall Oil Rosin (TOR) Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Tall Oil Rosin (TOR) Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Tall Oil Rosin (TOR) Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global Tall Oil Rosin (TOR) Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Tall Oil Rosin (TOR) Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Tall Oil Rosin (TOR) Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global Tall Oil Rosin (TOR) Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
3.4 Global Tall Oil Rosin (TOR) Sales by Region
3.4.1 Global Tall Oil Rosin
CONTACT US:
North Main Road Koregaon Park, Pune, India – 411001.
International: +1(646)-781-7170
Asia: +91 9169162030
Visit: https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/