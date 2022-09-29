Manual Power-Assist Wheelchairs Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Power assist wheelchairs operate like a manual wheelchair, but include a power assist motor to help them travel longer distances with ease. It is easy to switch between manual and powered operations, and the motor allows for journeys of up to 15km. The motor is helpful for uphill climbs, taking a lot of the strain off users? shoulders and arms.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Manual Power-Assist Wheelchairs in global, including the following market information:
Global Manual Power-Assist Wheelchairs Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Manual Power-Assist Wheelchairs Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Manual Power-Assist Wheelchairs companies in 2021 (%)
The global Manual Power-Assist Wheelchairs market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Powerpack Type Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Manual Power-Assist Wheelchairs include Invacare Corp, Sunrise Medical, Permobil, Glide, AC Mobility, Pride Mobility Products, Yamaha, Batec Mobility and Klaxon Mobility, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Manual Power-Assist Wheelchairs manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Manual Power-Assist Wheelchairs Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Manual Power-Assist Wheelchairs Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Powerpack Type
Hand Bike Type
Global Manual Power-Assist Wheelchairs Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Manual Power-Assist Wheelchairs Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Hospital
Home Use
Other
Global Manual Power-Assist Wheelchairs Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Manual Power-Assist Wheelchairs Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Manual Power-Assist Wheelchairs revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Manual Power-Assist Wheelchairs revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Manual Power-Assist Wheelchairs sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Manual Power-Assist Wheelchairs sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Invacare Corp
Sunrise Medical
Permobil
Glide
AC Mobility
Pride Mobility Products
Yamaha
Batec Mobility
Klaxon Mobility
Wicked Wheelchairs
Rio Mobility
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Manual Power-Assist Wheelchairs Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Manual Power-Assist Wheelchairs Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Manual Power-Assist Wheelchairs Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Manual Power-Assist Wheelchairs Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Manual Power-Assist Wheelchairs Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Manual Power-Assist Wheelchairs Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Manual Power-Assist Wheelchairs Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Manual Power-Assist Wheelchairs Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Manual Power-Assist Wheelchairs Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Manual Power-Assist Wheelchairs Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Manual Power-Assist Wheelchairs Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Manual Power-Assist Wheelchairs Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Manual Power-Assist Wheelchairs Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Manual Power-Assist Wheelchairs Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Manual Power-Assist Whee
