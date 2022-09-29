Fused Silica Rods Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Fused Silica Rods in global, including the following market information:

Global Fused Silica Rods Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Fused Silica Rods Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Tons)

Global top five Fused Silica Rods companies in 2021 (%)

The global Fused Silica Rods market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Below 10 mm Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Fused Silica Rods include QGOE, Heraeus, Kedar Scientific, Pacific Quartz, Feilihua, Lianyungang Soda Quartz Products, Beijing Zhong Cheng Quartz Glass, Lianyungang Kailang Quartz Technology and LEONI, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Fused Silica Rods manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Fused Silica Rods Market, by Diameter, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global Fused Silica Rods Market Segment Percentages, by Diameter, 2021 (%)

Below 10 mm

10-20 mm

20-30 mm

30-40 mm

Above 50 mm

Global Fused Silica Rods Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global Fused Silica Rods Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Semiconductor

Optical Fiber Material

Special Fiber Additives

Other

Global Fused Silica Rods Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global Fused Silica Rods Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Fused Silica Rods revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Fused Silica Rods revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Fused Silica Rods sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Tons)

Key companies Fused Silica Rods sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

QGOE

Heraeus

Kedar Scientific

Pacific Quartz

Feilihua

Lianyungang Soda Quartz Products

Beijing Zhong Cheng Quartz Glass

Lianyungang Kailang Quartz Technology

LEONI

PonKon

Helios Quartz Group

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Fused Silica Rods Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Diameter

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Fused Silica Rods Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Fused Silica Rods Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Fused Silica Rods Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Fused Silica Rods Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Fused Silica Rods Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Fused Silica Rods Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Fused Silica Rods Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Fused Silica Rods Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Fused Silica Rods Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Fused Silica Rods Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Fused Silica Rods Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Fused Silica Rods Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Fused Silica Rods Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Fused Silica Rods Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Fused Silica Rods Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Diameter – Global Fused Silica Rods Market Size Markets

